Disaster Committee activated in Western Cape ahead of heavy rains

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Disaster Coordinating Committee has been activated in the Western Cape as heavy rains have been predicted for the province today.

The South African Weather Service has issued a level nine storm warning for the Boland and Helderberg Basin near Somerset West.

Gale-force winds wreaked havoc across the province over the weekend, blowing off rooftops and toppling trees.

Schools have also been closed today in the Boland and further assessments will be conducted later.

Disaster Management crews have been placed on alert.

VIDEO: Heavy rains predicted for Western Cape:



Heavy rains in the Free State

Moqhaka Municipality says most of the roads and residential areas are flooded due to heavy rain and hail storms that hit Kroonstad and Maokeng.

Spokesperson Dika Kheswa says the municipality is currently unable to determine the extent of the damage.

Kheswa says the joint operation committee will be convened to establish the extent of the damage caused by heavy rains.

Residents have been urged to avoid low-lying areas and bridges.

Additional reporting by Nomsa Mazibuko.