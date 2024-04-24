EE files court papers over unplaced learners in Western Cape

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Equal Education (EE) has filed papers in the High Court in Cape Town to order the Western Cape Education Department to find schools for unplaced learners.

Attorney at the EE Law Centre, Yolisa Piliso says they have been flooded with queries from parents seeking support for the placement of their children, particularly in the Metro East Education District.

She says it is worrisome that many learners are still at home in the second week of the second school term.

Piliso says they are still waiting for a court date for the matter to be heard.

She says many parents cannot access the department’s registration methods due to socio-economic circumstances and unforeseen matters.

