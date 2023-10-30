Heavy showers, thunderstorms expected in Gauteng

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning of cloudy and severely cold conditions around Gauteng today.

Forecaster Dipuo Tawana says heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected across the province today and tomorrow.

“Cloudy and cold conditions are expected all over Gauteng today with the maximum for Pretoria at around 13, Johannesburg maximum of 12, and Vereeniging reaching a maximum temperature of 11.”

“We are expecting scattered showers and thundershowers over the province on and off throughout the day. And tomorrow [Tuesday] we are still expecting the same conditions to persist with on and off thundershowers and we are still expecting the cold temperature over the province.”

On Sunday, the weather service issued a warning of a cold snap that is expected to bring wet and windy conditions over several parts of the country this week.

Severe thunderstorms which might lead to gusting winds are expected in Gauteng, the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, North West and the Free State.

Meanwhile, the KwaZulu-Natal Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department has activated a joint operation as severe weather conditions are forecast.

The operation cluster includes all municipalities in the province, law enforcement agencies and rescue teams.

Below is the full weather report: