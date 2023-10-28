SA Weather Service forecasts high waves along Garden Route coastline

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The South African Weather Services has issued a warning for huge waves along the Garden Route region of the Western Cape this weekend, as the full moon spring tide peaks.

Both the NSRI and local municipalities have asked bathers and anglers to exercise caution.

The Weather Service has also forecast heavy rains which will be accompanied by strong winds across the province.

According to Forecaster, Stacy Colborne, “We do have some warnings that we have issued. We have a yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves leading to temporary disruption of beachfront activities between Cape Columbine and Plettenberg Bay from this afternoon until Saturday evening. And then we also have another yellow 2 warning for damaging winds leading to difficulty navigating at sea between Alexander Bay and Cape Aghulus from Saturday, spreading to Plettenberg Bay on Sunday.”

SA Weather Report | 28 October 2023