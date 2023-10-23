World Meteorological Organisation to hold capacity building training

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) and other members of the World Meteorological Organisation will on Monday, hold capacity building training.

The aim is to provide meteorologists with early warning skills for extreme weather patters.

The training which will take place in Sandton, north of Johannesburg comes as the continent grapples with climate change.

Adverse weather conditions have seen uncharacteristic flooding, and storms.

The training is also in line with the UN’s climate change framework which encourages countries to have early warning systems in place.

South African Weather Services CEO Ishaam Abader says, “There’s been quite a bit of hazardous and inclement weather over the last couple of years- and it’s quite pertinent because essentially what it’s going to do is look at the leadership and management of national Met Services.”

“It’s quite important for the continent, because there’s been this call from the United Nations basically around the early warnings initiative. That initiative seeks to ensure that everyone in the planet is protected from hazardous weather or climate events that impact on people.”

