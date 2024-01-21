More hot weather expected in Western Cape: SAWS

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) says residents of the Western Cape should brace themselves for more hot weather conditions this coming week.

Meteorologist Lehlohonolo Thobela, says they recorded very high temperatures across the province on Saturday.

Some parts registered temperatures of over 40 degrees celsius.

Thobela says the recent offshore winds caused dry conditions which led to a rise in temperatures.

Thobela says a lack of moisture in the air worsened the situation.

SA Weather Report | 21 January 2024: