Joburg EMS on high alert following severe storm warning

The City of Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) have heightened their state of readiness in response to a warning from the South African Weather Services (SAWS) predicting severe thunderstorms in various parts of Gauteng today.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi emphasised the importance of caution, particularly for motorists, and urged residents to keep a watchful eye on children, advising them to stay away from river streams.

“As the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, we are maintaining a high alert status, monitoring all seven regions of the City. This allows us to respond promptly to any emergencies reported within the affected areas,” stated Mulaudzi.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed about updates from local authorities and adhere to safety guidelines during the period of heightened weather-related risks.

SA Weather Report | 11 December 2023

