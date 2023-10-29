KZN Cogta on high alert amid warning of heavy rains

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The KwaZulu-Natal Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department has activated a joint operation as severe weather conditions are forecast.

The operation cluster includes all municipalities in the province, law enforcement agencies and rescue teams.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) says there will be showers and thundershowers in most of the province.

However, severe thunderstorms and strong winds are expected over the western parts of the province.

The department says freezing temperatures are expected to lead to snowfall over Van Reenen’s Pass on the N3 and the Drakensberg Mountains.

Below is the full weather report