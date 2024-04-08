Gauteng motorists warned amid heavy rain

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gauteng Traffic Police have again cautioned motorists to drive carefully as roads are slippery.

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning of severe downpours for most parts of Gauteng today.

The Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Obed Sibasa says they are on standby as the downpours are expected to lead to traffic congestion.

However, Sibasa says no major incidents have been reported so far.

He says, “…Roads and streets are wet, slippery and dangerous. We are appealing to motorists to please reduce their speed, keep a safe distance, headlights on. Please look out for pedestrians who might cross roads and streets unsafely due to heavy rains.”

