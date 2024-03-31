Motorists returning home urged to be cautious

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The N3 Toll Concession is urging motorists returning home from the long weekend to be cautious on the roads.

Operations Manager, Thania Dhoogra says they are anticipating high traffic volumes.

“As the Easter long weekend draws to a close, and in anticipation of schools re-opening this coming week, N3TC is expecting high traffic volumes in the north-bound toll route between Cedara in KZN and Heidelberg in Gauteng. Traffic forecasts indicate that volumes are likely to peak with highs of up to 2 000 vehicles per hour heading towards Gauteng during the day on Monday. It is likely that busy conditions will continue on Tuesday as schools only open on April the 3rd. Road users are advised to plan ahead for possible congestion along the route due to the high volumes.”

Easter Holidays | Easter weekend traffic expected to peak:

