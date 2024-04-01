Police arrest more than 80 people in Limpopo during Easter weekend

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police have arrested more than 80 suspects throughout Limpopo over the Easter weekend.

The arrests are for offences including possession of drugs, dealing in illicit cigarettes, robbery, assault and contravention of the Liquor Act.

About 20 foreign nationals were also arrested the Beitbridge port of entry in Musina for the contravention of the Immigration Act.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba, “In addition, the police confiscated several mining equipment and also discovered stockpiles abandoned at separate illegal mining sites in Sekhukhune District. Three homemade wooden step ladders were destroyed by the members of the SAPS Border Policing Team at the Beitbridge Port of Entry which are believed to be used for unlawful crossing of Limpopo River between Zimbabwe and South Africa.”

Meanwhile, the Border Management Authority (BMA) says it has completed the first phase of its Easter weekend operations, which is the exit leg.

The Easter holidays often keep the BMA very busy, as thousands of people travel in and out of the country and across provinces for the long weekend.

BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato says they have successfully processed all the travellers exiting South Africa.