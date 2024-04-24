Eastern Cape Health department weighs in on Sizwe Kupelo’s arrest

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Eastern Cape Health Department says it welcomes any move that promotes good and clean governance. The Department was reacting to the arrest of one of its own, the Deputy Director of Communications, Sizwe Kupelo.

Kupelo was granted R30 000 bail by the Zwelitsha Magistrate’s Court.

He is facing charges of fraud, forgery and uttering relating to the alleged forgery of his matric certificate in 2001 and 2002 for the positions of Communication Liaison Officer and his current position in the Department respectively.

The Spokesperson for Health MEC, Mkhululi Ndamase says, “This is now a criminal matter handled by the elite crime-fighting unit, the department cannot and will not comment further on the matter. The department will cooperate with any investigation that seeks to strengthen the integrity of the services that we render to the people of the Eastern Cape.”

The state did not oppose his bail application. One of his bail conditions is that he may not interfere with witnesses including his boss Siyanda Manana.

His legal team says the charges are malicious and baseless. The matter will be back in court on the 30th of April.