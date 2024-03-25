BMA increases capacity at borders ahead of Easter weekend

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Border Management Authority (BMA) says it has extended the operating hours of various critical ports ahead of the Easter weekend to better accommodate travellers.

BMA Commissioner Mike Masiapato was speaking at the launch of its four phase Easter Operational Plan in Pretoria.

Masiapato says the BMA will be deploying an additional 400 junior border guards to assist with law enforcement.

“Upon realizing the need for additional capacity we increased our human resource deployment for immigration, law enforcement duties as well as provide capacity for operational and tactical support across our ports of entry. We will be deploying the 400 additional junior border guards who are currently at college. We deploying them for experiential learning on the port of entry. They have been trained across all of the various activities that take place at the ports and our targeted ports are the busiest ports of entry to assist with the delivery of services.”