BMA reports smooth operations at borders

The Border Management Authority (BMA) says its officials have not reported any problems in their processing of people entering and leaving South Africa.

It says it has completed the first phase of its Easter weekend operations. The Easter holidays often keep the BMA officials very busy.

This, as thousands of people travel in and out of the country and across provinces.

BMA Commissioner Michael Masiapato, “I can confirm that around 71 000 people had been exited since Tuesday up to yesterday out of Lebombo Port of entry into Mozambique.

The second one is Beitbridge Border Post, where we were able to process around 67 000 people that exited the country into the Zimbabwean side and into the continent. In terms of air, OR Tambo still continues to lead with over 101 000 people that we have facilitated out of the country.”

Easter Holidays | Border Management Authority briefing on port security measures

Masiapato says they have successfully processed all the travellers exiting South Africa.