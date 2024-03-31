Border Management Authority completes Easter exit phase operations

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Border Management Authority (BMA) says it has completed the first phase of its Easter weekend operations, which is the exit leg. The Easter holidays often keep the BMA very busy, as thousands of people travel in and out of the country and across provinces for the long weekend.

BMA Commissioner, Michael Masiapato, says they have successfully processed all the travelers exiting South Africa.

Masiapato says, “I can confirm that around 71 000 people had been exited since Tuesday up to yesterday, out of Lebombo Port of entry into Mozambique. The second one is Beitbridge Border Post where we were able to process around 67 000 people that exited the country into the Zimbabwean side and the continent. In terms of air, OR Tambo still continues to lead with over 101 000 people that we have facilitated out of the country.”

Masiapato also says they are ready to begin with the return leg of their operations on Monday.

“We are expecting more challenges when we start with the return from tomorrow (Monday). That is where we’re going to start dealing with issues of illegal migration. We are fairly aware that people are going to try their luck, but all the border guards, all the members of defense, as well as the members of the SAPS are ready to be able to deal anybody who will try their luck,” says Masiapato.

