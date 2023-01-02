Major national roads leading into Gauteng are expected to be heavily congested on Monday.

The routes, used by travellers as they return to the Province include the N1 from Polokwane and Bloemfontein, the N4 from Rustenburg and Emalahleni, the N3 from Durban and the N12 from Potchefstroom.

Driver fatigue and road safety in the spotlight: Mary Phadi

The Province has recorded over a hundred road fatalities since the beginning of the festive season.

Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson, Sello Maremane says, “As the Gauteng Traffic Police will be on high alert as part of the integrated law enforcement plan to deal decisively with any form of road traffic violations such as drunk driving, reckless and negligent driving, speeding, jaywalking, freight overloading.”

Limpopo traffic

Meanwhile, traffic officials have been deployed to some routes that are expected to have a high volume of vehicles in Limpopo.

The traffic spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene says they expect a high number of vehicles on the N1 southbound towards Gauteng and the R81.

Moderate to heavy traffic is expected on the N1 southbound towards Gauteng, a significant number of vehicles is expected on the R81 towards Giyani, the R71 from Phalaborwa Tzaneen to Polokwane and the R25 between Groblersdal and Dennilton, law enforcement officers are deployed at major roads and other critical points to monitor the flow of traffic, impatient motorists at warned against driving on the yellow lane or the wrong side of the road.