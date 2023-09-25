Limpopo traffic authorities have urged motorists to drive with caution and patience on the N1 and other national roads.

The major routes, N1 south and R101, had carried high traffic volumes in the afternoon. This as hundreds of motorists are making their way to various destinations.

The Nyl and Kranskop toll plazas in Limpopo had carried high traffic volumes during the day. Some toll gates had to be opened for motorists to pass freely in order to ease congestion.

Traffic stretched as far as two kilometres at the toll gates. Traffic spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene has urged motorists to drive with caution.

Major traffic flow formed as there was long heritage weekend. The St. Engenas ZCC pilgrims had also gathered for the consecration of the new year.

Over the weekend, eight people were killed during a collision between a minibus taxi and a sedan on the N1 at Botlokwa.



Traffic volumes swell on the N1 as holidaymakers make their way home: