Transport authorities have urged motorists travelling along the N3 between Durban and Johannesburg to exercise caution as high traffic volumes are expected. This as the spring break for inland schools starts.

The N3 Toll Concession operations manager Thania Dhoogra has also warned travellers of unfavourable weather conditions such as strong winds, rain and thunderstorms.

“Motorists should pay particular attention to maintaining safe following distances considering the varying types of vehicles that reverse the routes on a daily basis.

“A significant portion of which are slow moving heavy vehicles transporting goods between the port in Durban and Johannesburg. Weather conditions on the route especially during this season are ever changing which requires focus and attention while driving,” Dhoogra adds.

Traffic update with Rob Byrne | 28 September 2023:



-Reporting by Nomtsikelelo Mthabela