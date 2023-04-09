The N3 Toll Concession says high traffic volumes are expected to peak tomorrow as travelers who visited KwaZulu-Natal return home after the Easter Weekend.

Operations Manager for the N3 Toll Concession, Thania Dhoogra, says high traffic volumes are expected on the N3 towards Gauteng.

She says heavy traffic volumes are expected to start at midday on Monday.

“High volumes on the road (are) expected throughout the entire day beginning at 6am and continuing until 21h00 in the evening. Peak traffic travelling northbound towards Gauteng is expected to exceed 1500 vehicles per hour between 12h00 and 6pm,” says Dhoogra.

She has advised motorists to remain vigilant on the road.

“Please ensure to maintain increased vigilance while travelling. Always follow the rules of the road at all times, follow speed limits, maintain safe following distances, and keep your headlights on to ensure you are always visible to other road users.”

Earlier, the Road Traffic Management Corporation commended travelers for being well behaved during the Easter season, but added that it remained a concern that hundreds of people had been arrested across the country for several offences.

The RTMC says close to 700 people have been arrested.