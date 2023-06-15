Gauteng traffic police are urging holidaymakers to be extra cautious on the roads this evening, as traffic volumes on routes leaving the province continue to increase.

Officers have been deployed to all major routes to ensure that motorists obey the rules of the road.

Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Obed Sibasa, “The N4 towards Mpumalanga, heavy traffic, very busy, 1 900 vehicles per hour. N3 towards KZN, 9 00 vehicles per hour. N1 towards Limpopo, 2 161 vehicles per hour. N12 towards Emalahleni 1 200 vehicles per hour. Slightly busy towards Free State and the North West.”

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Mobility Minister Ricardo Mackenzie has urged road users to exercise caution on the roads this long weekend.

This as cold and weather is predicted for the province until next week.

Several roads have been flooded across the province and a number of mudslides have been reported.

Mackenzie says their teams are on standby.

“We know that many people have plans to travel this long weekend. It is imperative that we take extra care on the roads. With some roads closed following heavy rainfall and damage to infrastructure there is additional pressure on all services. Our provincial traffic services are out in full force providing support at critical locations across the Western Cape.”

SA Weather Services issues weather warnings in different regions: