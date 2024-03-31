Atleast 15 killed on Eastern Cape roads this Easter

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Atleast 15 people have lost their lives this Easter weekend on the roads in the Eastern Cape. Despite the province implementing strict control measures on the roads.

Several roadblocks have been set up in the province.

The King Sabatha Dalindyebo Municipality says traffic flow is expected to increase on the N2 between East London and Kokstad.

Municipal Spokesperson, Sonwabo Mampoza says there has not been extreme lawlessness reported in the Mthatha area.

“A number of arrests have been made for the possession of drugs. Our traffic officers are working tirelessly during this Easter weekend to ensure that there is safety in Mthatha, there is safety in Mqanduli. So far, the situation is under control because our traffic officers are on the road.”

Meanwhile, motorists say there is a free flow of traffic on the roads assisted by the presence of law enforcement agencies.

One of the motorists Sibongile Mankahla says, “I am travelling to Bloemfontein. Since I started my journey there has been traffic officers’ visibility a lot which shows that there is cooperation on the road. So, we are working well.”

