Over 1000 motorists arrested for drunk driving in Joburg

​​The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) says more than 1 000 motorists were arrested for drunk driving over the festive season.

Just over two hundred motorists were apprehended for speed in the greater Johannesburg area.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla says driving under the influence of alcohol and excessive speeding are key contributing factors to road crashes.

“And we firmly believe that these arrests send a clear message that drinking and driving while exceeding the speed limit will not be tolerated in Johannesburg. The JMPD continues to urge all motorists to exercise caution, adhere to traffic regulations and prioritise the safety of themselves and others while travelling on the roads.”

“The department is committed to working collaboratively with the community to ensure that the City of Johannesburg remains a city where road safety is a top priority,” adds Fihla.

