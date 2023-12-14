JMPD to ensure high visibility during festive season

Reading Time: < 1 minute

​​The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) says it will ensure high visibility of its officers on roads and other areas of the City during the festive season.

It has embarked on patrols and is mounting roadblocks along freeways in the city.

The focus is on drunk driving as well as possession of illegal weapons and illicit substances.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla says, “Patrols at city parks are also being conducted to ensure the safety and compliance for people using these facilities. But one of our biggest concerns this time of the year is road safety with statistics showing a large number of people lose their lives on the roads. It is proven that driver behaviour is a serious cause of accidents and fatalities.”

The video below is discussing road safety: