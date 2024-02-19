Traffic may be disrupted in Joburg due to the Gauteng SOPA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Johannesburg Metro Police (JMPD) say traffic may be disrupted near the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec this afternoon due to the Gauteng State of the Province Address (SOPA) by Premier Panyaza Lesufi.

JMPD Spokesperson Xolani Fihla says the event is expected to cause traffic disruptions in the area between 1 PM and 11 PM.

Fihla says motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

He says, “The affected routes will include Rand Show Road, Nasrec Road, Recreation Road, Comos Street, the Golden Highway and Soweto Highway. Additionally, the road closure will be implemented between Comos Street and Land Bow Road.”

“Law enforcement officials will be present to regulate traffic around the Nasrec precinct and motorists are advised to plan the travel routes accordingly and expect delays in the area,” adds Fihla.

VIDEO: Premier Panyaza Lesufi to deliver Gauteng’s SOPA 2024:

