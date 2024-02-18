Opposition parties predict ’empty promises’ in Lesufi’s SOPA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ActionSA says it believes that Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s State of the Province Address (SOPA) will be nothing more than empty promises. Lesufi will deliver his SOPA at 6pm on Monday, at the Nasrec Expo Centre, south of Johannesburg.

ActionSA’s Gauteng provincial chairperson, Funzi Ngobeni, says residents are still waiting for the promises Lesufi made last year to be fulfilled.

“The residents of Gauteng shall not be swayed by Premier Lesufi false proclamation of his progress at the upcoming State of the Province Address. Over the past few months, instead of outlying a vision that will grow the Gauteng economy, attract investments and create sustainable jobs, Premier Lesufi has been announcing employment schemes aimed at luring people to give the ANC one more chance. From his speech we can anticipate him to provide a fictional sense of advancement when in reality our province has a number of challenges such as load shedding, increased crime and unemployment.”

Meanwhile, the DA says it believes that Lesufi will use his SOPA as a platform to campaign ahead of the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The DA’s Gauteng Premier candidate, Solly Msimanga explains.

“We will hear more politicking towards the elections and him using the platform to campaign. Where we will be told about Tinswalo again where it doesn’t really mean much to the everyday person who is still waiting for electricity and water uninterrupted and safety and security that will be given and that there will be better infrastructure that will be given across the Metros and municipalities in Gauteng.”

Premier Panyaza Lesufi to deliver Gauteng’s SOPA: