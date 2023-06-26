Three suspects have been arrested in Diepkloof, Soweto, following a violent protest this morning.

Residents, mostly from the local hostel, demanded improved access to water, electricity and ablution facilities.

Diepkloof protest action. Residents are demanding access to water, electricity and proper housing #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/w5yU2Hnb2D — Prabashini Naicker (@bashini_naicker) June 26, 2023

They attacked police, and the officers responded with teargas and rubber bullets.

Journalists were also attacked and their vehicles damaged, one of which belongs to the SABC.

Gauteng Police Spokesperson, Mavela Masondo says the three will be charged with public violence.

“The protesters started throwing the police with stones, and police had to use rubber bullets to disperse them. The protesters stopped a truck that was loaded with liquor and took the alcohol. They also damaged cars that include three cars from media houses and two police vehicles. The situation is calm at the moment, and traffic is flowing safely. Police are still in the area, monitoring the situation. The arrested suspects will be charged with public violence,” says Masondo.

