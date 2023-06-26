Joburg Metro Police say they have managed to disperse a group of protesting residents of the Diepkloof hostel in Soweto. They say the N12 east and N1 north freeways at the Diepkloof interchange have also been re-opened.

Residents of Diepkloof hostel in Soweto took to the streets in protest this morning, barricading roads with burning tyres and other debris as they demand that the hostel be electrified and for the government to refurbish the old and dilapidated building or build them houses.

Joburg Metro Police spokesperson Xolani Fihla says officers are monitoring the situation for any further disruptions.

Fihla says, “There are still some traffic disruptions on Chris Hani Road in Diepkloof, that’s between Collinder Road and the N12 exit. Motorists are urged to exercise caution for debris on the roadway. Use Immink Drive, Baragwanath Road… or Soweto Highway as alternative routes.”

Demand housing, electricity

One of the resident’s leaders, Sanela Msibi says the old hostel has developed gaping cracks and is falling apart. Msibi also says Johannesburg power utility City Power promised to electrify the hostel at a cost of R18 million in 2022.

Msibi says City Power officials came to the hostel last year in October and November to do the work. However, they promised to return in January to continue with the project but have not been seen ever since.

“Officers have been deployed and traffic is being diverted at the N1 north and Golden Highway. And this is affecting traffic on both the N1 South and N12 West heading towards the Diepkloof interchange. Expect delays and motorists are being urged to avoid and use alternative routes,” says Msibi.