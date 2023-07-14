Police have arrested a third suspect in connection with the recent burning of trucks in Mpumalanga. The suspect was arrested in eMalahleni.

The other suspects, two truck drivers aged 29 and 27, were arrested in Piet Retief and in Ermelo. Nine trucks were torched in the province’s N2 and N4 roads in Piet Retief and Waterval Boven respectively.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe says the suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday.

“All suspects including the two truck drivers that were arrested on Thursday are expected to appear before the Ermelo Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of malicious damage to property. Police are still hot on the heels of more suspects which involve the ring leaders of these sporadic incidents. We continue with high intensity operations through roadblocks, stop and searching and the tracing operations of these wanted suspects. “

Police brief media on criminal activities targeting trucks in South Africa: