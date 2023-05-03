Legal expert, Advocate Thabo Molete, says the matter of convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester, is likely drag on for a long time.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana and her co-accused return to the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court in the Free State this morning to apply for bail.

They allegedly aided Bester to escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year.

The state previously opposed bail for Magudumana and the two men accused of aiding Bester.

Magudumana’s 65-year-old father, Zolile Sekeleni, was released on bail of R10 000 and the murder charge against him was dropped.

Advocate Molete says the recent arrests of two more former G4S employees on Monday could be a tip of the iceberg.

“Believe you me, it’s my view that this matter is going to drag for a decade or so – I stand to be corrected. One reason I’m saying that is because there are so many role players here. It might well be established that even politicians are involved, but because this is not a simple case, it’s not an easy case. We might see that there are going to be more arrests, or more arrests are imminent, and the legal reps will come and go because of lack of finding.”