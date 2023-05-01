Two former employees who were dismissed by G4S have been arrested at their homes in Bloemfontein in connection with the escape of convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester.

Bester allegedly staged his own death and escaped from his cell at the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year.

The pair will appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Wednesday on a charge of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody and defeating the ends of justice.

SAPS National Spokesperson, Athlenda Math, says the team investigating the case has so far arrested eight suspects and cannot rule out the possibility of more arrests.

Thabo Bester re-arrest timeline:



Meanwhile, the family of Katlego Bereng is still reeling in shock over his passing and how everything unfolded.

Bereng’s body was used as a decoy in the escape of the convicted murderer and rapist from the Mangaung Correctional Centre. The family has opened a criminal case against Free State Department of Health and Group 4 Security Services, the company contracted to run Mangaung Correctional Facility.

Earlier this week, the family viewed the charred remains of Bereng and some members have consistently been receiving medical attention.

Charred body in Thabo Bester’s cell identified – SABC speaks to a friend of the deceased: