Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester has been remanded in custody until May 16, 2023, for further investigation. Bester appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court a short while ago.

Bester and his girlfriend Doctor Nandipha Magudumana were brought back to South Africa on Thursday morning, after their arrest in Arusha, Tanzania, last Friday.

Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in the Free State in May last year.

Bester faces a string of charges including escaping from lawful custody, defeating the ends of justice, the violation of a dead body and fraud.

Below is the live stream of Bester’s court appearance: