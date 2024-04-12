Suspects behind Luke Fleurs’ murder to appear in court

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Six suspects arrested for the hijacking and murder of the Kaizer Chiefs defender, Luke Fleurs, are expected to make their first appearance in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court Friday morning.

Fleurs was shot dead during a hijacking in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, last week.

His car has since been recovered.

Speaking at the FNB Stadium on Thursday where a memorial service was held for Fleurs, Kaizer Chiefs Marketing Director, Jessica Motaung, has called upon South Africa’s leaders to address the country’s escalating crime rate.

“We need to all collectively do something to change our country. What happened to Luke wasn’t fair. Crime isn’t right. We need to deal with the crime that is affecting our country. Luke’s situation and incidents really put a spotlight on the issues that we as a nation are dealing with. And I trust that our leaders and politicians will heed the call to keep us safe.”

The 24-year-old represented his country as a junior international.

During the memorial, his family described their loved one as a beacon of light.

Fleurs will be laid to rest on the 20th of this month.

Video: Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs remembered: