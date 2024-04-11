Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs remembered

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The football fraternity has made a plea to government to strengthen its efforts for a safer South Africa. This came out at the memorial service of Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs at the FNB Stadium.

Fleur tragically passed away last week during a hijacking incident in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg.

The 24-year-old joined Chiefs in October last year from SuperSport United. A young talent who was nurtured at Ubuntu Academy before turning professional. He went on to be an impactful player at SuperSport United turning out 70 times for the Tshwane side.

Fleurs’ talent didn’t go unnoticed attracting interest from Chiefs, making the move to Amakhosi last October.

An injury ruled him out for some time and was close to making his appearance at the club. Despite the six months he spent at the club, he left an indelible mark.

Fleurs’ manager Glyn Binkin says the young Kaizer Chiefs defender had a promising career that was snatched from him because of crime.

“In October 2023, Luke transferred to Kaizer Chiefs, which was a fulfilment of one of his childhood dreams from his days of playing in the black and gold colour as a five -year -old on the streets of Mitchells Plain. Unfortunately, Luke did not get the chance to play in a competitive game for the Amakhosi. His life and career were tragically cut short when he passed away as a victim of crime just over a week ago. Luke’s sudden death was a shock to everyone who knew him and loved him. He was healthy, happy, always had a smile in his face, and had his whole life ahead of him,” says Binkin.

The 24-year-old represented his country as a junior international. His memorable moment was representing the country at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Fleurs is among several athletes that have succumbed to death due to crime.

“We need to all collectively do something to change our country. What happened to Luke wasn’t fair. Crime isn’t right. We need to deal with the crime that is affecting our country. And Luke’s situation and incidents really puts a spotlight on the issues that we as a nation are dealing with. And I trust that our leaders and politicians will heed the call to keep us safe,” says Jessica Motaung, Marketing Director at Kaizer Chiefs Football Club.

The family of Fleurs described their loved one as a beacon of light.

Fleurs will be laid to rest on the 20th of this month.

Video: Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs remembered: