The case of a 21-year-old man, linked to the discovery of six bodies believed to be of sex workers in Johannesburg, is expected to continue in the local Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning.

The case was postponed last week in order for the state to conduct an identity parade.

Last week, the National Prosecuting Authority admitted that it did not do all the necessary work to ensure that an identity parade was conducted in the murder case.

The accused was arrested earlier this month after the body of a woman was discovered at a building in the Johannesburg CBD.

Upon further investigations, five more decomposed bodies were discovered.

The suspect is in police custody.

Complaints

Police were called to a building in the city after complaints about a stench coming from it. That’s when the bodies were discovered.

The suspect is said to have been the last one to be seen with one of the victims.

Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili says, “Unfortunately, the other five bodies are at the late stage of decomposition. They will be subjected to forensic analysis for identification. The suspect will be charged with six counts of murder and the Provincial Murder and Robbery unit is investigating.”

VIDEO: More details in the report below:

