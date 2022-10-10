Police have arrested a 21-year-old man following the discovery of six bodies at a building in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Police were called to the building following a foul smell from one of the rooms.

A body of a woman was later found in the room. A preliminary investigation led the police to the suspect, believed to be the last person seen with the deceased woman.

Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili says, “Upon questioning the suspect, the police went back to the building and five more bodies were discovered outside the building where there is a makeshift workshop and rubbish dumpsters. Unfortunately, the other five bodies are at the late stage of decomposition. They will be subjected to forensic analysis for identification. The suspect will be charged with six counts of murder and the Provincial Murder and Robbery unit is investigating.”

#sapsGP #SAPS Johannesburg apprehended a 21yr-old man for murder following the discovery of six bodies in a building in Johannesburg CBD on Sunday, 09/10. Provincial Murder and Robbery unit is investigating 6 counts of murder. MEhttps://t.co/4X7sE66k75 pic.twitter.com/YFzc54VPSj — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) October 10, 2022