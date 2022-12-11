Eastern Cape ANC provincial chairperson Oscar Mabuyane says they are going to the 55th national conference to defend the step-aside resolution.

Mabuyane was addressing delegates at the party’s Provincial General Council(PGC) being held in East London.

The ANC’s step-aside resolution has been under scrutiny since other members feel it is being used to purge others.

Addressing the party’s PGC, Mabuyane reiterated the importance of the step-aside resolution saying it will be strengthened after the party’s conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg next week.

“Therefore comrades we are going to this 55th national conference to defend the step-aside resolution. Scrapping it is not an option instead it must be strengthened to close all loopholes but renewal is not only about stepping aside,” said Mabuyane.

“It is also about taking consideration of individuals and asking ourselves if we are serving the ANC and its objectives to the best of our ability, “he said.

Samkele Maseko in conversation with ANC Deputy President hopeful Oscar Mabuyane: