ANC Chairperson in the Eastern Cape Oscar Mabuyane has stood firm by President Cyril Ramaphosa as the President seeks to take the Section 89 expert panel’s Phala Phala report on review at the Constitutional Court.

Mabuyane is reported to be one of the President’s allies who convinced him not to tender his resignation last week.

The Section 89 Independent Panel found that Ramaphosa may have a case to answer.

The party’s NEC met on Monday to discuss the matter. Speaking to the SABC in an exclusive interview, Mabuyane warned of what he says are the consequences if Ramaphosa were to resign.

“We really thank those who really stood firm to make sure that the President doesn’t resign. We can’t be selfish. There are millions of our people who are looking at the ANC and its government. You can’t lower the bar for such a decision and a President must understand that you must be strong, not that you are a denialist and you must make sure that you carry aspirations of many South Africans and you are not just leading because it’s convenient. You are leading because we are pursuing a revolution. You must not be easily intimidated when you are leading. You must be able to confront some of these issues. If we had allowed a situation like that, we would never have another President finishing a term in South Africa.”

Issue of fraud and corruption

Mabuyane, who is also ANC Deputy President nominee, has maintained that he has never been involved in any acts of fraud or corruption.

Last year, the now suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that Mabuyane had benefitted to the tune of R450 000 from the R1.1 million siphoned from the Mbizana Municipality.

The money was allegedly linked to the memorial service of the late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

“I paid Babalo Madikizela, it was above board. I declared in my disclosures in this legislature. How do you declare fraud? It’s nonsensical. It’s rubbish. That’s why I’ve taken that report on review. We are waiting for the judgment anytime soon because that was the worst thing that I’ve ever seen. When you go through a report that says all other issues but when it gets into findings, it says any…when it gets into remedial action, ou can tell that this was a cut and paste. It was just done because we must square up,” Mabuyane explains.