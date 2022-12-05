President Cyril Ramaphosa has argued that the Section 89 Independent Panel report is seriously flawed. In papers filed at the Constitutional Court on Monday, the president says the panel, led by former Chief Justice, Sandile Ngcobo, misconceived its mandate, misjudged the information placed before it and misinterpreted the four charges made against him.

Sandile Ngcobo, Thokozile Masipa and Mahlepe Sello, including Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and African Transformation Movement leader Vuyolwethu Zungula formed the panel.

Ramaphosa is asking the court to review and set the report aside.

The panel was established at the request of the African Transformation Movement over the theft of a large sum of US dollars from the President’s Phala Phala farm in 2020.

Ramaphosa argues that the panel ought to have determined whether sufficient evidence exists to warrant an impeachment process. He also goes on to say that the panel overlooked the fact that serious misconduct and a serious violation of the Constitution of the law are confined, by the rules of the National Assembly, to deliberate misconduct by the President acting in bad faith.

The president asserts that the panel did not inquire into his bad faith and thus could not rationally conclude that sufficient evidence of his misconduct exists without an assessment of whether he acted in bad faith.

The president further described former State Security Agency Head, Arthur Fraser’s allegations as speculation without being underpinned by fact.

With Parliament set to decide on President Ramaphosa’s impeachment on Tuesday, the Constitutional Court application on the report throws a spanner in the works, in the ongoing Phala Phala saga.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula has declined a request by ATM leader Vuyolwethu Zungula for a secret ballot on the Section 89 Independent Panel Report.

VIDEO | No secret ballot when National Assembly debates and votes on Section 89 Panel Report:

Zungula wrote to the Speaker last week requesting for MPs to be allowed to vote by secret ballot when the National Assembly considers the report on Tuesday which found that President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer to Parliament over the Phala Phala saga.