Voting is expected to take place from nine o’clock on Sunday morning for the Top 7 positions of the African National Congress (ANC). Delegates began nominations late on Saturday night, a process that ran into the early hours of Sunday morning.

A total of 19 nominees are competing to be in the leadership structure of the party.

Lobbying is expected to intensify as delegates attempt to broker deals before voting takes place.

It’s expected to be a tight race for the position of ANC President.

Delegates are also expected to hear messages of support from alliance partners.

Commissions on Organisational Strategy, Organisational Renewal, Management and Sustainability will also be convened after which the results of the voting for the Top 7 will be announced.

Two-horse race for ANC president post

It remains a two-horse race for the position of ANC President as Dr Zweli Mkhize and Cyril Ramaphosa will slug it out for the top position. Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was nominated from the floor for the position but declined the nomination.

ANC Deputy President, David Mabuza has failed to feature on the final nominations list. Mabuza who did not make the cut during branch nominations was nominated from the floor to retain his position but declined to stand.

ANC NEC member, Lindiwe Sisulu has failed to meet the 25% threshold required to stand for the position of Treasurer-General of the party. Sisulu was nominated from the floor during the nominations process.

She, however, did not qualify after failing to receive the minimum 1 109 delegates out of the 4436 voting delegates to second her nomination.

55th ANC National Conference Day 2 I Nominations and Voting