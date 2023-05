Former University of Fort Hare Professor Edwin Ijeoma has accused Vice Chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu of leading a witch-hunt against certain politicians who’ve studied at the university.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has been accused of fraudulently registering for a postgraduate degree without qualifying as well as Minister Noxolo Kiviet.

SABC News Politics reporter Samkele Maseko sat down with Prof Ijeoma: