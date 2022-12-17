Political Analyst, Levy Ndou, says the ANC leadership has failed to ensure its members understand their fundamental reasons of joining the party and the importance of maintaining unity as an organisation.

The comment comes after ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa warned that deepening divisions among members are leading to the detriment of the party.

Ramaphosa addressed the ANC’s 55th National Conference in Nasrec in Johannesburg, on Friday, but was heckled by some delegates who broke out in song when former party President, Jacob Zuma, entered the hall.

Ndou says, “You check the sentiments, the manner in which leaders of the ANC would be raising issues amongst themselves, you would always sense an element of divisions. Members of the ANC at national level, any name that comes to mind, you have to align it to a particular faction. That is something that the ANC should have dealt with since 2008 to now. The unfortunate part is that it appears there are some members of the ANC who are quite stuck in the politics of divisions and do not understand the bigger picture of why they actually joined.”

Dr Levy Ndou weighs in on the developments at the ANC’s national conference in Nasrec:

Ramaphosa acknowledges unity issue

Addressing delegates at the conference, Ramaphosa said: “Our experience over recent years is that disunity arises from a contest for positions in the state and the resources that are attached to them. That is what causes disunity among us. We need to acknowledge that, despite our efforts over the last five years, we are not as cohesive or as effective as we should be.”

ANC 55th National Conference I ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa’s opening speech