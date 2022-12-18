Political analyst Susan Booysen says she believes that ANC NEC member Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma declined the nomination for party president due to there being larger support for Dr Zweli Mkhize.

Mkhize, the former Health Minister, is going up against incumbent party President, Cyril Ramaphosa, for the top position.

Dlamini-Zuma declined the nomination which came from the floor.

Booysen was speaking on the sidelines of the ANC’s 55th National Conference, underway at Nasrec in Johannesburg.

“If you come to a conference and you check whether there is an upwelling of support and whether you have a chance to make it or supersede Zweli Mkhize, I think if they know they are not going to make it then rather do the seemingly wise thing to step aside with dignity and also not split the vote. I have little doubt that that would have been the conclusion that she reached.”

Prof. Susan Booysen on expectations on voting day: