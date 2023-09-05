The state is poised to present its heads of argument today in the ongoing case against rape-accused pastor Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, at the High Court in Gqeberha.

The defense recently concluded their heads of argument, seeking the discharge of all 96 charges against the accused.

Defense advocate Peter Dauberman outlined several reasons for his assertion that the trial had been unfair to his clients. Among these reasons was an allegation of prosecutorial misconduct by the former state advocate on the case, Nceba Ntelwa.

Daubermann contended that Ntelwa’s actions had tainted evidence provided by state witnesses, further arguing that these factors necessitated the discharge of charges.

As the trial unfolds, the state will present its heads of argument aimed at demonstrating that the trial has been conducted fairly and should continue. The proceedings continue to attract significant attention, and the outcome will have implications for the future of the case.

Witnesses testify about grooming, sexual assault

