Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes

The state is expected to call their next witness when the Senzo Meyiwa trial resumes on Friday morning at the High Court in Pretoria.

Five men are on trial for the murder of the Bafana Bafana captain who was shot dead in October 2014.

On Wednesday Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng expressed disappointment after one of the defence lawyers did not make it to court.

Defense counsel Thulani Mngomezulu- who represents accused one Muzi Sibiya failed to show up for proceedings at the high court.

A visibly annoyed Judge Mokgoatlheng questioned why he was not informed by Mngomezulu prior to him coming to court.

The state could not call their last witness because Mngomezulu was not present in court.