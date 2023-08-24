The State has called Captain Bonginkosi Mtshali as a witness in the Senzo Meyiwa trial in the Pretoria High Court.

Mtshali was the Commander of SAP13 in Cleveland, Johannesburg, from January 2019 to October 2022, and was responsible for securing exhibits.

This is where the firearm that was found in the possession of the third accused, Mthobisi Mncube, when police were investigating another case in 2015, was kept.

Mtshali was questioned by State Prosecutor George Baloyi as to why this firearm was not destroyed after the investigation in accordance with a directive issued in 2017.

“One can keep a gun for years before it is destroyed because there’s a lot of paperwork that needs to be done before. There’s a special procedure that needs to be followed. The national office is the only office that is responsible for firearms with serial numbers that have been filed off. The process to destroy a firearm is even longer for firearms with serial numbers that have been filed off.”

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial:

