Police officer Thobeka Mhlahlo has been unable to comment on whether it’s possible that the Senzo Meyiwa crime scene could have been tampered with when the police left it unattended.

Mhlahlo is being cross examined at the High Court in Pretoria by defence counsel Zandile Mshololo.

Five men are on trial for the murder of the soccer star who was killed in 2014 while at Kelly Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.

Mshololo questioned Mhlahlo about the possibility of tampering with evidence when the two police officers who were first at the scene left without cordoning it off.

Mshololo: Were you told that there is a gentleman by the name of Themba Khumalo who remained on the scene and had house keys.

Mhlahlo: I was never told of that.

Mshololo: But such a person could remove or place things in the house? I am not saying you know Mr Themba Khumalo. I am saying if the person is left with the key there is a possibility that person could tamper with the scene?

Mhlahlo: No comment on that.

Mshololo: Good answer.

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial:

