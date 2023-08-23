Police officer Thobeka Mhlahlo is expected back on the stand in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the defence in the murder trial suggested that evidence may have been planted at the crime scene.

This as another police officer was called to the stand at the High Court in Pretoria to testify on forensic evidence collected after the murder.

Five men are on trial for the murder of Meyiwa who was shot and killed in 2014.

Meyiwa was at the home of Kelly Khumalo’s mother in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, when he was murdered.

Mhlahlo was called to the stand to explain the evidence she found, after investigating officer Thabo Mosia was done at the crime scene.

Mosia, who attended to the scene shortly after the murder, had testified that he found a bullet fragment and hat that is believed to belong to one of the alleged intruders and sealed that in evidence bags.

Charles Mnisi, defence counsel for accused number three, put forward that the bullet projectile found by Mhlahlo was planted at the crime scene.

“I put it to you that, that bullet that you found and that fragment from door, was never there. Somebody made it sure that for whatever reason that this were put there…That bullet that was found on the kitchen top, it was planted.”

Defence lawyer for accused number four Zithulele Nxumalo also accused the police of interfering with the crime scene.

“As investigations progressed the police took a projectile which then matched the firearm, which was found in possession of accused three in 2015; the police found somewhere a bullet projectile which was allegedly found in the possession of accused three in 2015. I don’t know if you want me to respond to that.”

VIDEO: Wrapping up Tuesday’s proceeding with SABC’s Sipho Kekana: