The Limpopo Economic Development Department insists that it gave the Sekhukhune Liquor Traders’ Association and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) enough time to register their objections against two regulations in the province’s Liquor Act.

The association and the EFF have lodged an urgent application in the High Court in Polokwane to interdict the department from implementing the regulations which restrict the sale of alcohol to midnight daily, and increase the liquor trading licence renewal fees.

The court has since reserved judgment.

The Department’s lawyer, Advocate Tebogo Mathibedi says, “Our submission is that urgency started in November, let’s give them the benefit of the doubt and they did nothing. It’s only in July that they woke up and say this matter is urgent let’s approach the court.”

Reporting by Avhapfani Munyai.