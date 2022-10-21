The community of Soutpan in the Free State is reeling in shock after Grade 12 educator at Kgagisano Combined School was stabbed to death allegedly by a learner.

A 20-year-old Grade 12 learner, who is said to have been living with the Physical Science Teacher, has been arrested in connection with the murder. The motive of the attack is not known at this stage.

Mphosela’s death comes just days before the 2022 matric final exams begin. These witnesses say they are still traumatised.

“We are hurt because she worked for a long time in the community of Ikgomotseng. She was teaching our children a lot, encouraging them to learn. We are hurt we didn’t expect to see what happened. We are grateful to our nurses who rushed to assist they tried,” said one witness.

“It’s a great grief, the education department has lost someone great. I saw the learners crying in the morning at the secondary,” said another witness.

