President Cyril Ramaphosa says addressing the energy crisis will go a long way to creating jobs in the country.

He was speaking in his capacity as African National Congress (ANC) leader on the sidelines of the party’s National Working Committee renewal programme with the Gauteng region at the Turffontein Racecource, South of Johannesburg.

Earlier this week, Statistics South Africa released figures which showed a 0.3% decrease in unemployment in the second quarter of 2023, and now stands at 32.6%.

aRamaphosa says addressing the energy crisis is the country’s priority.

He says, “Government on its own is repairing the state-owned enterprises, it is repairing the areas that need reforms, energy has been a great draw back to us, but we are working on it. We are certain that by 2024 the energy crisis will be over as we are ramping up generation more and more of energy and now we have to attend to the transmission, so government is not sleeping on the job, government is busy day in and day out to address the jobs crisis.”

VIDEO: ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa leads National Working Committee’s renewal programme in Gauteng:

